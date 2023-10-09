Three Stores, Three Locations: Sustainable Apparel Brand Upwest Continues Retail Expansion

Contemporary brand UpWest is set to open three new stores in three locations across the US this August, September and November, located on Pearl Street in downtown Boulder, CO; Bellevue Square in downtown Bellevue, WA; and in The Mall at Green Hills in Nashville, TN.

Geared toward comfort-seekers and travelers, each storefront will offer the full assortment of UpWest's collection, including men's and women's apparel crafted from sustainable fabrics, and home goods like outdoor accessories, candles and diffusers, and throw pillows and blankets.

As part of its ongoing commitment to donate 1% of sales to non-profits across the US, UpWest is partnering with organizations in each region to support the local community. During each location's opening weekend, UpWest will donate 100% of its sales and $1 for every customer email collected.

“We're thrilled to expand UpWest's presence with the opening of three new stores in Bellevue, Boulder, and Nashville. These locations will offer our customers a genuine brand experience while supporting local organizations. We can't wait to share UpWest's mission and inspire shoppers in these cities to be part of our vision for a better, more compassionate world through our Give Back programs,” says Jamie Schisler, Chief Comfort Officer of UpWest.

Later this winter, UpWest will be partnering with the Aura app on a capsule collection of clothing that will include QR codes on the interior label with curated meditations by Aura, as well as specific design elements like soft touch snaps and functional fidgets. These special design details were created in partnership with Mental Health America to help promote grounding. During the winter season, each order on UpWestwill go toward providing one free mental health screening, in partnership with Mental Health America.

UpWest Boulder will open on August 5th, 2023. UpWest Bellevue will open on September 16th, 2023. UpWest Nashville will open on November 11th, 2023. For more information, visit upwest.

Founded in 2019, UpWest is a purpose-driven lifestyle brand offering apparel, sleep, wellness, and home goods for mindful men and women. The company strives to bring comfort to customers' daily lives through content, commerce, and community. Through its Comfort for Good initiative, UpWest aims to positively impact people and the planet with the choices they make in giving back to those in need and in sustainability efforts.

R Public Relations

Madison Baber

+1 210-213-2426

View source version on newsdirect