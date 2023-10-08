War In Israel Plays Into Russia's Hands - Poland's President

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The aggravation of the situation in the Middle East is helping Russia by diverting international attention from Russia's armed aggression in Ukraine.

President Andrzej Duda of Poland spoke of this in an interview with Polsat News , Ukrinform reports.

When asked whether the Hamas attack on Israel on October 7 has the effect of shifting international public focus from the war in Ukraine, Duda answered in the affirmative.

"There is no doubt that it does. Of course, this favors Russia and Russian aggression against Ukraine, it distracts international attention," Duda emphasized.

He added that there is a lot of speculation around the topic now, and in this context, Russia and Iran are mentioned the most.

He noted that Poland, first of all, should take care of its own interests, calling his most important task today preserving the lives and health of Polish citizens who got caught up in the war zone, including by airlifting them to Poland.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Poland's Defense Ministry will deploy a C-130 military cargo plane to evacuate the Poles now awaiting the flight at Ben-Gurion Airport in Tel Aviv.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, on October 7, Palestine's Hamas group launched an attack on Israel. Its militants have penetrated across the border amid the massive rocket attack.

Over 600 Israelis have already been killed amid the ongoing assault. Two Ukrainian citizens have been killed, according to Ukraine's officials.

Israel has officially declared the state of war, for the first time since the Yom Kippur War in 1973.

The EU, as well as the U.S., Ukraine, and a number of other countries have condemned the attacks on Israel.