Defense Minister Visits Command Post Of 92Nd Separate Mechanized Brigade

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Defense Minister of Ukraine Rustem Umerov has visited the command post of the 92nd separate mechanized brigade named after Kish Otaman Ivan Sirko and presented the personnel with award weapons.

According to the Facebook pag of Rustem Umerov, Colonel Pavlo Fedosenko, the brigade's commander, reported to the minister about the situation on the contact line in the brigade's area of responsibility.

The defense minister received their flag as a gift from the soldiers of the brigade.

"I am sincerely grateful to the soldiers of the 92nd separate mechanized brigade for the gift - the brigade's flag," Umerov noted.

As reported by Ukrinform, Minister of Defense Rustem Umerov visited combat brigades that are part of the Khortytsia operational-strategic group of troops defending the country in the eastern sector.

In addition, Umerov visited the main command post of Bakhmut direction.

Photo credit: Rustem Umerov/Facebook