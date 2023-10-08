Umerov Visits Main Command Post Of Bakhmut Direction

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Defense Minister of Ukraine Rustem Umerov visited the main command post of Bakhmut direction.

Umerov heard the report by the commander of the direction on the spot, familiarized himself with the composition of the forces and equipment of the combat units, the situation and actions of the enemy.

The minister also talked to the soldiers and presented them with state awards and awards of the Ministry of Defense.

"The hottest directions on the front are in the area of Bakhmut and Klishchiyivka settlements. Thank you for your courage and resilience," Umerov emphasized.

As reported, the Minister of Defense of Ukraine made a working trip to the Khortytsia operational-strategic group of troops.