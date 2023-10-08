ADX Announces Listing Of Masdar's Green Bonds On 10Th October

(MENAFN- Emirates News Agency (WAM))

ABU DHABI, 5th October, 2023 (WAM) – The Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) announced the listing of the ten-year ''Green Bonds'' of Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company PJSC (Masdar) on 10th October 2023.

The issue size of the Green Bonds is US$ 750 million with a fixed interest rate of 4.875 percent as per pricing terms, according to an ADX circular issued today.



The circular set the date of issue on 25th July 2023 and the date of maturity on 25th July 2033

