HMC Concludes 2Nd Precision Medicine Conference

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Hamad Medical Corporation (HMC) recently concluded its highly anticipated Second Precision Medicine Conference. This breakthrough event brought together over 400 healthcare professionals and experts from local, regional, and international backgrounds.

Dr. Abdullah Al Ansari, Chief Medical Officer at HMC and Chair of HMC-Precision Medicine Committee as well as Co-Chair of the Clinical Council for Precision Medicine in Qatar, expressed his enthusiasm for the event's objectives:“Our goal is to foster cooperation, exchange of ideas, and address the challenges that lie ahead in precision medicine. The conference is a direct response to the visionary initiative of Her Highness Sheikha Moza Al Misnad, and we are proud to lead the way toward the future of personalised medicine.”

One of the remarkable aspects of the conference was its diverse agenda, featuring sessions on critical areas such as Clinical Applications of Precision Medicine, the Role of Technology in Precision Medicine, Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare, and Pharmacogenomics. These sessions delved into how precision medicine transforms clinical practice, the impact of technology on healthcare, the potential of artificial intelligence, and the implications of pharmacogenomics for personalized treatment plans.

The event boasted an impressive lineup of local, regional, and international speakers, including representatives from Qatar University, Qatar Medical Research Center, Qatar Computing Research Institute, Sidra Medicine, Hamad bin Khalifa University, and HMC. These experts shared their insights and research, contributing to the conference's success.

Qatar's Second Precision Medicine Conference 2023 embodied hope and innovation in precision medicine.