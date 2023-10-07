Russian Forces Shell Nikopol With Heavy Artillery Three Times Today

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian forces have shelled Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk region, three times with heavy artillery today. Casualties have not been reported.

Serhiy Lysak, the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, said this in a Facebook post , Ukrinform reports.

“The enemy again hit Nikopol with heavy artillery. The city was shelled twice during the day and once again in the evening. A gymnasium and a utility enterprise were damaged. Eleven private homes and the same number of farm buildings were damaged... Power lines and a gas pipeline were broken,” Lukashuk wrote.

He added that the information about damage caused by the aggressor is still being clarified. No one was injured.

In other communities of the region, the situation was calm during the day.

As reported, on October 6, the Russian army attacked Nikopol with four kamikaze drones, injuring a woman.