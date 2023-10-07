6.3 Magnitude Earthquake Kills 15 People In W. Afghanistan

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ISLAMABAD, Oct 7 (KUNA) -- At least 15 people perished and over 40 others received injuries in a 6.3 magnitude earthquake that struck western Afghanistan on Saturday, said officials.

According to the United States Geological Survey, the epicenter was 40 kilometers northwest of Herat city, the provincial capital in Afghanistanآ's west.

The earthquake was followed by seven aftershocks of magnitudes between 4.6 and 6.3.

Afghan National Disaster Management Authority spokesman, Mullah Jan Sayeq in a statement to media confirmed that at least 15 people lost their lives in three villages of the Zinda Jan district of Herat while over 40 have received injuries in the earthquake where tremors were felt in three western provinces of Afghanistan, including Farah and Badghis.

"These are the preliminary numbers. There is the possibility the numbers could increase," the spokesman said.

He also confirmed reports of landslides in nearby rural and mountainous areas having a possibility of people trapped under collapsed buildings.

A large number of people, including women and children, came out of their houses and buildings as aftershocks continued for quite some time. Earlier last year, around 1,000 people lost their lives when a 5.9 magnitude earthquake struck Paktia province of Afghanistan. (end)

sbk











MENAFN07102023000071011013ID1107205982