Yaskawa Unveils New Industrial Robot With 'Unparalleled Versatility And Reliability'

October 7, 2023

Yaskawa has unveiled its new industrial robot, the Motoman GP20, which it describes as“a beacon of innovation and precision, redefining the way industries approach manufacturing and automation”.

It adds that this advanced robot is more than just a machine – it boasts cutting-edge technology, precision and speed, as well as unparalleled versatility and reliability.

At the heart of the GP20 lies an intricate puzzle of advanced technology. It's a testament to Yaskawa's commitment to pushing the boundaries of industrial automation.

John Mostert, sales manager at Yaskawa Southern Africa, says:“The GP20 isn't just a robot; it's the embodiment of cutting-edge technology, forging the path forward in industrial automation.”

With its state-of-the-art sensors, precision control systems, and intuitive programming capabilities, the GP20 offers a glimpse into the future of manufacturing.

Its adaptive learning algorithms ensure that it continually optimises its performance, making it an invaluable asset for industries seeking to stay ahead in the automation game.

In the manufacturing world, precision and speed are the parameters of success. The GP20 doesn't just demonstrate this; it exemplifies it. With meticulous accuracy, it executes tasks with a level of precision that minimises errors and maximises efficiency.

But precision alone isn't enough in today's fast-paced industrial environments. The GP20 matches precision with speed, delivering lightning-fast cycle times without compromising on accuracy.

Mostert says:“From material handling to inspection, welding, and machining, the GP20 shines in a range of applications across the manufacturing and automation sectors.”

Manufacturing and automation needs are diverse, and the GP20 meets and exceeds expectations. Its versatility knows no bounds. From material handling to intricate assembly tasks, it can even transition between applications, streamlining processes across industries.

With its modular end-effectors and adaptable programming, the GP20 is a versatile tool for any task at hand.

The rigours of industrial environments demand unwavering reliability. The GP20 is not just a robot; it's a dependable component that is able to operate in challenging conditions.

Its robust construction and meticulous quality control ensure it can endure hazardous production environments. It delivers consistent performance, minimising downtime and maximising productivity.

The GP20's value shines in a range of applications across the manufacturing and automation sectors:



Material handling : Whether it's moving heavy payloads skilfully or managing delicate materials with care, the GP20's precision and capability make it a go-to choice for material handling tasks.

Assembly : In the world of intricate assembly, the GP20's precision ensures perfect fits and enhanced product quality, while its speed guarantees rapid production.

Inspection : With advanced vision systems and meticulous attention to detail, the GP20 excels in quality control, ensuring that only the finest products on output. Welding and machining : The GP20's precision and repeatability make it a valuable asset in welding and machining processes, where accuracy is paramount.

Yaskawa's GP20 robot is more than just a machine; it's a technological marvel that gives us a glimpse into the future of industrial automation. Its advanced technology, precision, speed, versatility, and reliability redefine what's possible in manufacturing and automation.

As industries evolve, the GP20 paves the way forward, offering the tools needed to thrive in an ever-evolving landscape. Choose the GP20, and choose a future where automation knows no limits.