Israel“At War”, Netanyahu Says Following Hamas Attack

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, in his first public statement regarding the massive attack by the Hamas terrorist group, declared that the country is in a state of war.

This is reported by The Times of Israel , Ukrinform saw.

"Citizens of Israel, we are at war. And we will win. The enemy will pay a price they have never known before," the country's prime minister said.

According to Netanyahu, he instructed the country's forces to "clear the populated areas of the terrorists who have infiltrated them."

At the same time, he ordered a wide mobilization of the army reserve.

It is noted that the casualty toll of the massive rocket strike by Hamas has reached 300, while at least six people were killed.

As Ukrinform reported, a surprise rocket attack targeted the central and southern regions of Israel on Saturday morning.

Hamas's senior military commander Mohammad al-Deif announced the start of the operation in a media broadcast, calling on Palestinians around the world to join the fight. He reported that 5,000 rockets had been fired off at Israel. Israel said 2,200 rockets had been launched at the country.

Israel's Minister of Defense approved the call-up of reserve soldiers in accordance with the IDF needs. The Israeli army announced the start of the counter-terrorist operation "Iron Swords" in response to the Hamas assault.