Amman Stock Exchange Closes Higher, Index Rises 0.74 Percent

Amman, June 1 (Petra) – The Amman Stock Exchange (ASE) ended Sunday's trading session with a 0.74 percent gain, closing at 2,679 points.The session saw approximately 4.7 million shares traded, with a total value of around JD 9.7 million, executed through 3,069 transactions.Out of the listed companies that traded, share prices rose for 43 firms, declined for 23, while 27 companies remained unchanged.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.