Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Amman Stock Exchange Closes Higher, Index Rises 0.74 Percent

Amman Stock Exchange Closes Higher, Index Rises 0.74 Percent


2025-06-01 07:06:59
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Amman, June 1 (Petra) – The Amman Stock Exchange (ASE) ended Sunday's trading session with a 0.74 percent gain, closing at 2,679 points.
The session saw approximately 4.7 million shares traded, with a total value of around JD 9.7 million, executed through 3,069 transactions.
Out of the listed companies that traded, share prices rose for 43 firms, declined for 23, while 27 companies remained unchanged.

MENAFN01062025000117011021ID1109621538

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search