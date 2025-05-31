Dubai: Travel Time Cut From 20 To 6 Minutes Under Umm Suqeim Project

A project that will increase Umm Suqeim Street's capacity to 16,000 vehicles per hour, and reduce travel time between Jumeirah Street and Al Khail Road from 20 minutes to just six, was announced by Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) on Saturday.

The upgrade of Umm Suqeim Street from its intersection with Jumeirah Street to Al Khail Road is part of the master plan to develop Jumeirah, Al Safa, and Al Wasl streets.

“The project enhances connectivity across four strategic transport corridors in Dubai - Sheikh Zayed Road, Al Khail Road, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road, and Emirates Road,” said Mattar Al Tayer, RTA Director-General and Chairman of the board of executive directors.

“The upgraded corridor will directly serve vital residential and development areas, including Jumeirah, Umm Suqeim, Al Manara, Al Sufouh, Umm Al Sheif, Al Barsha, and Al Quoz; home to more than two million residents,” he assured.

The key features of the road project will also include pedestrian walkways, dedicated cycling tracks, boulevards, and vibrant urban spaces.

The road project will include the upgrade of six key intersections along Umm Suqeim Street, including those connected with Jumeirah Street, Al Wasl Street, Sheikh Zayed Road, First Al Khail Street, Al Asayel Street, and Al Khail Road.

A total of four bridges and three tunnels will be constructed with a total combined length of 4,100 metres.

At the intersection with Jumeirah Street, a tunnel with two lanes in each direction will be constructed, complemented by a signalised surface-level junction.

A second tunnel, comprising two lanes, will be constructed at the intersection with Al Wasl Street to facilitate traffic flow from Sheikh Zayed Road towards Jumeirah Street, while maintaining uninterrupted surface traffic in the direction of Sheikh Zayed Road.

At its intersection with Sheikh Zayed Road, two bridges will be constructed to eliminate traffic overlap and enhance movement efficiency. A tunnel will also be developed at the intersection with First Al Khail Street to accommodate traffic coming from Al Barsha towards Sheikh Zayed Road, along with associated surface-level improvements.