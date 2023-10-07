Qatar Is Fitting Destination For GIMS: Al Baker

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Ayeni Olusegun | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar's open approach to innovation and development makes the country a perfect host for the Geneva International Motor Show (GIMS), Qatar Airways Group CEO and Chairman of Qatar Tourism, H E Akbar Al Baker, has said.

The exhibition, returning after a three-year hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic, is being held outside its base in Geneva for the first time in its illustrious century-old history.

“At the crossroads of East and West, and as a pioneering state that has welcomed innovation and development across diverse sectors, Qatar is a fitting destination for this prestigious motor show's first foray outside of its home country of Switzerland,” Al Baker told the media yesterday, adding that the event's venue, the Doha Exhibition and Convention Center will witness groundbreaking reveals of the latest innovations by 31 renowned automotive brands.

“The launch of the Geneva International Motor Show in Qatar is a testimony to Qatar's rising global prominence as a prime destination for large-scale internationally important events going forward. GIMS Qatar will be hosted every two years in Doha, providing an unrivalled opportunity for brands to present their latest technologies, most innovative ideas and concepts, and inspire the next generation of automotive talent,” he added.

The Tourism chief also disclosed several activities and immersive experiences have been scheduled across multiple destinations alongside the main exhibition.

Al Baker pointed to Qatar's overreaching development of its tourism sector over the past decade alongside the country's investment in building premium conference venues and an ambitious strategy to become the fastest-growing tourism destination in the Middle East by 2030.

“The state has dynamically pursued a strong and ambitious strategy that has seen investment into the sectors to create new tourism assets, strengthen the country's infrastructure and diversify the tourism offering to include business, sports, cruise and other important tourism pillars. With its futuristic skyline, traditional souks and pristine beaches, Qatar offers everything from desert adventures to immersive art exhibitions, exquisite dining experiences and much more,” Al Baker added.

On the other hand, the Chief Executive Officer of GIMS, Sandro Mesquita, called the partnership between GIMS and Qatar as perfect. He added that this year's exhibition would drive GIMS to become a more global entity with one brand but two platforms in Doha and Geneva.

According to Mesquita, GIMS and Qatar have a clear ambition to make the exhibition the premier auto show of the Middle East and beyond and to make it the most dynamic car show, offering unique experiences both in and outside the car.

“With GIMS Qatar, we pave the way for a new type of motor show. It is an innovative, decentralized platform for brands. We have been revealing the future of automotive since 1905, and in that time, we have become a sounding board for the industry. Our Geneva Salon has, for many years, allowed the great and good of the automotive industry to connect, share ideas and inspire the sector's future. Wherever and whenever a GIMS event occurs, it brings the same excellence,” Mesquita said.

The 2023 GIMS will be open to the public from today until October 14.