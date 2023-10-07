Sandeep Marwah Inaugurates Annual Hindi Debates Organised By UK Hindi Samiti At Oxford

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Oxford: Dr. Sandeep Marwah, a prominent figure and Chief Guest at the grand event hosted by the UK Hindi Samiti, inaugurated the annual Hindi Debates organised for UK students at Oxford. The event marks an important platform for Hindi enthusiasts in the United Kingdom, providing a unique opportunity for them to express themselves in the Hindi language.



Expressing his pleasure and honor at inaugurating this year's session of Hindi Debates, Dr. Sandeep Marwah highlighted the significance of promoting Hindi beyond the borders of India. He commended the commendable efforts of the UK Hindi Samiti in advancing the cause of Hindi language and culture on an international scale.



“It is my pleasure and honor to inaugurate this year's new session of Hindi Debates organised by the UK Hindi Samiti. It has given me the opportunity to speak in Hindi here in the United Kingdom. I am amazed by the kind of work the Hindi Samiti is doing in promoting Hindi outside India,” said Dr. Sandeep Marwah during his address at the prestigious event.



The gathering witnessed a large number of students from diverse streams of education who are learning Hindi in the United Kingdom, participating in the stimulating debates. Dr. Marwah engaged with the participants, encouraging them to embrace Hindi as the third most widely spoken language globally.



Dr. Sandeep Marwah has consistently supported and entertained British students sponsored by the UK Hindi Samiti at his renowned Marwah Studios Film City in Noida, India, over the years.



Established in 1990 by Dr. Padmesh Gupt, the UK Hindi Samiti has been dedicated to the promotion of Hindi language and literature in the UK. Over the past two decades, the organization has organized numerous International Hindi Seminars and conferences in the UK, including the prestigious 6th World Hindi Conference held in London.



In 2000, the UK Hindi Samiti expanded its mission to include the promotion of Hindi Education, initiating a written competition that later evolved into an annual Hindi exam, supported by the High Commission of India.



Company :-Marwah Studios

User :- Sanjay Shah

Email :

Phone :-+91-1204831143