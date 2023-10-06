The Netherlands Sending EUR 102M In Extra Aid To Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Netherlands is allocating EUR 102 million for the third aid package to Ukraine in 2023.

This is reported by Ukrinform with reference to the government website.

“Minister Schreinemacher for Foreign Trade and Development Cooperation reports this to the House of Representatives on behalf of the cabinet," the statement reads.

It is noted that from this contribution, EUR 60 million will go to support Dutch companies that want to contribute to the country's recovery. The money is intended for export credit insurance to cover the payment risks from investments and transactions in the country.



Also, to help Ukraine prepare for winter, EUR 30 million will also be directed to the purchase of gas and the supply of spare parts for electricity networks.

The remaining EUR 12 million is intended to support the newly liberated territories.

The new aid package is based on the needs assessment of the Ukrainian authorities, the World Bank, and the European Commission. In this way, the Netherlands is making its contribution to meeting Ukraine's most urgent aid needs.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the Netherlands plans to deliver the first batch of promised F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine in 2024.

The Netherlands and Denmark lead the so-called aircraft coalition, having announced the decision to donate F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine. Ukrainian pilots and engineers have already started their training.