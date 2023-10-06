Expert App Devs To Elevate Dubai's Tech Scene With A Month-Long Sojourn

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Gitex2023

Expert App Devs is a leading custom mobile app development company that offers customer-centric products. With 12+ years of experience and 90% repeat business.

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, October 6, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Expert App Devs , one of the prominent mobile app development companies, is set to visit Dubai in October. Mr. Dilip Manek (Co-founder, Expert App Devs ) and Mr. Jignen Pandya (VP, Global Sales) will be in the city from October 14th to November 14th, 2023.

As part of the agenda to foster partnerships and unveil new opportunities, the team will be attending the GITEX GLOBAL. Scheduled between 16th and 20th October 2023 at the Word Trade Centre, this event is renowned. Renowned as one of the largest tech and startup shows across the world, it is a haven for tech enthusiasts and business collaborations.

An Excellent Opportunity to Explore Innovative Ideas and Untapped Potential:

The team is back in Dubai, and this time to convert every idea/opportunity into a business collaboration. They are looking at fruitful conversations, insightful discussions and enriching strategies that can transform the mobile app niche.

“We believe there is a lot of potential in collaborating with startups and industry experts in Dubai to grow the mobile app niche multi-fold,” Jignen states.

He further stated,“We aim to capitalise on the ideas and tech insights to offer indomitable solutions that can transpire into their leadership in the segment.

Expert App Devs, a leading mobile app development company based out of India, has over 12+ years of experience in developing unique and innovative applications for handheld devices.

The company has delivered over 2,500 unique solutions backed by research and insights for diverse industries. Our team has enhanced the brand's presence and bolstered its role in the industry by driving exceptional solutions.

With a UX-led team, they offer accessible and unique solutions with the end user at the core of their services. With multiple recognitions backing them and a 90% repeat business, they are the most desired company to work with.

Businesses can use this opportunity to leverage their skills, expertise and abilities to build reliable and scalable business applications.

Why Your Business Must Connect with Expert App Devs at Dubai Meet?

Dubai is also known as the City of the Future. There is a lot of scopes to build a global technology future as the city is centred around innovation and R&D.

Expert App Devs armed with their innovation, strategy, and expertise can help translate these requirements into robust solutions.

Brainstorm, validate and explore opportunities with a single idea

Learn from the experts on how your idea can transform the tech universe

Nurture new opportunities and global collaborations for the best outcomes

Diverse possibilities and services to enhance your capability as a business.

New growth strategies and diverse abilities

Book a meeting with the Expert App Devs team and unlock exciting opportunities that can help drive business success.

Schedule a Meeting with Expert App Devs in Dubai

To schedule a discussion with our team, you can email us at (email) or call at (phone). You can also visit the Expert App Devs Dubai Trip Page to learn more about our visit and fill out the meeting request form.

Here's your best opportunity to engage and connect with the tech innovators in Dubai and collaborate.

The team is excited to see you soon in Dubai.

Jignen Pandya

Expert App Devs

+971 54 769 3753

email us here

