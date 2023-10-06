PM Opens Geneva International Motor Show Qatar 2023 At DECC

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohamed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim al-Thani inaugurated the first edition of the Geneva International Motor Show Qatar (GIMS Qatar) in an official opening ceremony at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Centre (DECC) yesterday. Attendees included HE the Minister of Interior Sheikh Khalifa bin Hamad bin Khalifa al-Thani, HE the Chairman of Qatar Tourism and Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive Akbar al-Baker, and Deputy Chairman of Qatar Tourism Saad bin Ali
al-Kharji. The event also saw the presence of various ministers, ambassadors, and senior delegates. (QNA)
