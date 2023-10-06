Bishkek To Host Youth Delphic Games Of CIS Countries

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Youth Delphic Games of the CIS countries will be held in Bishkek. They will take place from October 6 to October 10, 2023, Azernews reports, citing 24 News Agency.

It is planned that about 600 boys and girls from 10 to 25 years old will take part in competitions in 10 categories - piano, violin, fine arts, academic singing, solo folk singing, pop singing, folk dance, folk instruments, wind instruments, artistic crafts - as part of the teams representing the Commonwealth countries.

The jury of the Games will include more than 30 prominent artists, professors and doctors of art history from the CIS. Based on the results of the competition days, all winners of the Games will be awarded gold, silver and bronze medals.

These competitions are developing as a global system for searching and supporting young talents, career guidance, training, and educating the younger generation.

For the first time, the Delphic Games were held in Kyrgyzstan in the fall of 2022. They were organized within the framework of the cultural and educational project ((Delphi Oyundary Uluu Zhibek Zholunda!)) (Delphic Games on the Great Silk Road!). The Games were timed to coincide with the 20th anniversary of the CIS Delphic Movement.