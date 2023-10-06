Bishkek To Host Youth Delphic Games Of CIS Countries

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Youth Delphic Games of the CIS countries will be held in
Bishkek. They will take place from October 6 to October 10, 2023, Azernews reports, citing 24 News Agency.
It is planned that about 600 boys and girls from 10 to 25 years
old will take part in competitions in 10 categories - piano,
violin, fine arts, academic singing, solo folk singing, pop
singing, folk dance, folk instruments, wind instruments, artistic
crafts - as part of the teams representing the Commonwealth
countries.
The jury of the Games will include more than 30 prominent
artists, professors and doctors of art history from the CIS. Based
on the results of the competition days, all winners of the Games
will be awarded gold, silver and bronze medals.
These competitions are developing as a global system for
searching and supporting young talents, career guidance, training,
and educating the younger generation.
For the first time, the Delphic Games were held in Kyrgyzstan in
the fall of 2022. They were organized within the framework of the
cultural and educational project ((Delphi Oyundary Uluu Zhibek
Zholunda!)) (Delphic Games on the Great Silk Road!). The Games were
timed to coincide with the 20th anniversary of the CIS Delphic
Movement.
