Heilind Electronics Introduces Laird Performance Materials' Eccosorbtm RF-LB EMI Noise Suppression Absorbers

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WILMINGTON, Mass., Oct. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heilind Electronics , a leading global distributor of electronic components, has added Laird Performance Materials' EccosorbTM RF-LB EMI Noise Suppression Absorbers to its expansive inventory of innovative products. These state-of-the-art absorbers feature a silicone-based elastomeric construction fortified with an enhanced low-frequency filler system.

The proprietary filler technology embedded in the EccosorbTM RF-LB significantly elevates the permeability over standard Eccosorb magnetic sheet materials. Moreover, these absorbers can withstand higher temperatures compared to typical near-field noise suppression products, making them a reliable choice.

EccosorbTM RF-LB EMI Absorbers suppress the radiated noise that leads to interference. By placing an absorber over important components such as CPUs, chipsets, memory, and power devices, a system can be protected from noise and interference. Other applications for Laird absorbers include high-speed transmission lines, LCD displays, and circuit boards.

Laird EccosorbTM is ideally suited for telecom/datacom, automotive, medical equipment, networking equipment, military, and industrial applications.

About Heilind Electronics

Heilind Electronics, Inc. ( ) is one of the world's leading distributors of connectors, relays, sensors, switches, thermal management and circuit protection products, terminal blocks, wire and cable, wiring accessories, and insulation and identification products. Founded in 1974, Heilind has locations throughout the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, Singapore, Hong Kong, and China.

About Laird Performance Materials

Laird Performance Materials, a DuPont business, enables high-performance electronics and creates advanced protection solutions for electronic components and systems. Laird solves design issues through innovative products such as EMI suppression and absorption materials, thermal interface materials, structural and precision metals, magnetic ceramic products, and multifunctional solutions. ( )

