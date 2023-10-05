Kherson Region Comes Under Enemy Fire 78 Times, Two Injured

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On October 4, 2023, Russian troops attacked the Kherson region 78 times, having fired 445 projectiles.

The relevant statement was made by Kherson Regional Military Administration Head Oleksandr Prokudin on Facebook , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

According to Prokudin, the enemy used mortars, artillery, unmanned aerial vehicles, tanks, aircraft, and the Grad multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS). Russians also launched two missile strikes.

Twenty-five Russian projectiles were fired at the city of Kherson.

Enemy attacks targeted residential areas across the Kherson region's settlements. An educational institution was hit in Kherson.

Following Russian shelling, two people were reported injured.