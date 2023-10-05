Fumigation Products Market Size To Touch USD 1.2 Billion At A CAGR 4% By 2032 X Herald

(MENAFN- Ameliorate Digital Consultancy) The fumigation products market in North America maintains its stronghold as the global leader and is anticipated to sustain its dominance both in terms of volume and value. By 2032, this region is projected to generate a substantial demand of approximately 264 thousand tons, growing at a rate of 3% in terms of volume.

The worldwide fumigation products market is projected to reach a market value of $810 million in 2022, with an anticipated compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4%, culminating in a market value of $1.2 billion during the forecast period from 2022 to 2032.

In an increasingly interconnected world, pest infestations pose a growing threat to agriculture, public health, and commerce. As a result, the global fumigation products market is experiencing rapid growth. Pest control has become a paramount concern, leading to a surge in demand for effective and environmentally responsible solutions.

Rising Pest Threats

The world is witnessing an escalation in pest-related challenges due to several factors. Climate change, globalization, and urbanization are creating more favorable conditions for pests to thrive. Warmer temperatures and changing weather patterns are extending the range of many pests, while increased international trade facilitates the movement of pests across borders. Urbanization, with its concentration of people and resources, also provides an ideal environment for pests to multiply.

Agriculture and Food Security

One of the primary drivers behind the rapid growth of the fumigation products market is the need to protect global agriculture and food security. Pests can devastate crops, leading to significant economic losses and food shortages. As the world's population continues to grow, ensuring a stable and secure food supply becomes even more critical. Fumigation products play a crucial role in safeguarding crops and preventing the spread of pests that threaten agriculture.

Public Health Concerns

Pests are not only a problem in agriculture but also a significant public health concern. Disease vectors like mosquitoes, ticks, and rodents can transmit deadly diseases to humans. With the ongoing threat of emerging infectious diseases, controlling these vectors is paramount. Fumigation products are essential tools in reducing the risk of vector-borne diseases, protecting communities from outbreaks.

Environmental Responsibility

While the demand for effective pest control solutions is growing, so is the emphasis on environmental responsibility. Consumers and regulators are increasingly favoring eco-friendly and sustainable pest management practices. As a result, the fumigation products market has responded by developing and promoting products that are less harmful to the environment, non-toxic to non-target species, and biodegradable.

Competitive Scenario

In November 2019, Rentokil Initial plc unveiled its acquisition of Florida Pest Control. This strategic move underscores the company's commitment to enhancing customer density and fortifying its presence in critical local markets.

Key Segments Covered in the Fumigation Products Industry Report



By Form



Solid



Liquid

Gas

Treatment Method



Magnesium Phosphide



Aluminium Phosphide



Sulfuryl Fluoride



Carbon Dioxide (CO2)

Others

End User



Residential



Agricultural



Warehouses/ Storage Others

The global fumigation products market is experiencing rapid growth as rising pest threats pose challenges to agriculture, public health, and the environment. The need for effective pest control solutions that are both environmentally responsible and technologically advanced has driven innovation and expansion within the industry. As the world grapples with the consequences of climate change and increasing globalization, the fumigation products market is poised to play a vital role in safeguarding food security, public health, and the planet's ecological balance.

