World Bowling Tourney Kicks Off In Kuwait

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 4 (KUNA) -- The World Bowling Championship for men and women kicked off in Kuwait Wednesday, with the participation of 400 male and female players representing 24 teams.

The competition will continue until October 15.

The tournament's sponsor Minister of Social Affairs, Family and Childhood Affairs, Sheikh Firas Saud Al-Sabah, affirmed his support for holding such an event in Kuwait, which brings together world's top-notch players.

Al-Sabah said in a statement to reporters after attending and sponsoring the opening ceremony that holding such strong worldwide tournaments in Kuwait would provide the opportunity for Kuwaiti players, male and female, to gain experience, which would contribute to raising their technical levels.

He praised efforts exerted by the tournament organizing committee, expressing his confidence in the success of the tournament at all levels. (end)

