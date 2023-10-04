KAFD With SSH Plan New Entertainment And Cinema

(MENAFN- Asdaf News) Leading architectural and engineering consultancy SSH has partnered with King Abdullah Financial District Development & Management Company (KAFD DMC) in Saudi Arabia to deliver multiple packages comprising architecture, comprehensive multi-disciplinary design, engineering design, and sub-consultancy services. The partnership with SSH contributes to KAFD's vision as Riyadh's prime business and lifestyle destination.

Set in the heart of the Saudi capital Riyadh, KAFD features 1.6 million square meters of state-of-the-art office space, world-class facilities, and iconic luxury residences, designed to transform the way urban communities live, work, and play. A 22-kilometer drive from King Khalid Airport, KAFD is a key driver of Riyadh's economic ambitions and is the largest LEED certified mixed-use financial district in the world. It is owned and managed by the King Abdullah Financial District Development and Management Company (KAFD DMC).

SSH has been awarded several projects in KAFD through which the consultancy will deliver design and multi-disciplinary services for hotels, branded residences, retail units, food and beverage outlets, car parking facilities, and entertainment venues, including a multiplex cinema.

Saudi Arabia continues to offer tremendous opportunities for the industry. Organisations within the Kingdom are reinforcing their teams and operations, emphasising the significance of this market as a key sustainable pillar of their businesses. Over the past five years, SSH has increased its investment and commitment to this central market and positioned itself as a Partner of Choice. SSH supports its clients in delivering their inspiring work program and playing an instrumental role in achieving the Kingdom's Vision 2030.

KAFD boasts easy internal connectivity through the application of its 10-minute strategy. Supported by the availability of electric scooters and a ridesharing mobility solution, integrating information, technology, infrastructure, vehicles, and users, KAFD's city navigation solutions are safe, smart, and sustainable. This 10-minute city within a city has built over 40 skybridges, providing visitors and residents with an effortless climate-controlled travel experience, which will be further enriched with the launch of a monorail service, connecting the entire district together.