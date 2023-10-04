South Korea warns of consequences for North Korea's nuclear initiatives

(MENAFN) South Korea has issued a warning, stating that if Pyongyang were to initiate a nuclear attack, it would lead to the downfall of its regime. Additionally, South Korea declared that in the event of a conflict with North Korea, the United States would provide assistance.



The Defense Ministry of Seoul released a statement on Wednesday in reaction to recent developments in North Korea. North Korean officials had previously announced their intention to strengthen the nation's nuclear capabilities, going as far as enshrining this policy in the North Korean constitution.



“Our military is equipped with a combined South Korea-US readiness posture that can overwhelmingly respond to any attack from North Korea,” the Defense Ministry declared, also saying that “If North Korea attempts to use nukes, it will face the end of its regime.”



The declarations stated that Pyongyang’s nuclear militaries are a “grave threat that harms peace and stability” in the area, disagreeing that the nation is going to just “become further isolated from the international community” if it lasts on the ongoing path.

MENAFN04102023000045015682ID1107187247