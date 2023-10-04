Judge imposes gag order on Trump, James amid controversy

(MENAFN) Judge Arthur Engoron has imposed a gag order on Donald Trump due to his reported derogatory comments about one of the judge's law clerks. It's important to note that this order also extends to New York Attorney General Letitia James.



Trump “posted to a social media account a disparaging, untrue and personally identifying post about a member of my staff,” Engoron stated, cautioning that, “personal attacks on members of my court staff are unacceptable, not appropriate.”



In a post that has been removed from his Truth Social platform, the 45th president alleged that Allison Greenfield, a law clerk for Judge Engoron, had a romantic relationship with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, who is a Democrat representing New York.



“How disgraceful!” Trump claimed. "This case should be dismissed immediately!!”



Letitia James filed a civil lawsuit against Trump in a New York City court, accusing both his family and the Trump Organization of engaging in fraudulent activities by exaggerating the worth of their real estate assets to obtain more favorable loans.



In response, the former president and his legal team have contended that all the loans in question had been completely paid back, and they have labeled the prosecution as a politically motivated "witch hunt" with the aim of preventing his candidacy in the 2024 presidential election.

