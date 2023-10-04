Qatar, Kazakhstan Discuss Ways To Strengthen Bilateral Relations

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Within the framework of the 6th session of the Qatari-Kazakh Joint Higher Committee, Qatar and Kazakhstan discuss ways to strengthen bilateral relations

H E Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad Bin Qassim Al Thani, Minister of Commerce and Industry, and H E Serik Zhumangarin, Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan, chaired the 6th session of the Qatari-Kazakh Higher Committee, held in Doha.

During the meeting, the Minister of Commerce and Industry praised the close and historical relations between the State of Qatar and the Republic of Kazakhstan, stressing Qatar's keenness to develop bilateral cooperation mechanisms and explore new avenues that could allow both countries to tap available opportunities.

He pointed out that this meeting represents a great opportunity to follow up on what has been achieved since the previous session of the Joint Higher Committee, held in 2020, and it also reflects both countries' keenness to exert all efforts to further cooperation.

The Minister noted the investment opportunities provided by Qatar for investors, praised the role played by Kazakhstani companies in supporting the local economy, and called on Kazakhstani investors and companies to explore the available opportunities and benefit from them to establish joint ventures that derive their strength and success from the common visions of the two friendly countries.

During the 6th session of the Qatari-Kazakh Joint Higher Committee, aspects of cooperation between the two countries were discussed, especially in sectors like trade, investment, construction, infrastructure, agriculture, shipping, civil aviation, healthcare, education and information technology. The two sides agreed to take the necessary steps to enhance investment and strengthen commercial and industrial cooperation, increase the volume of bilateral trade, and facilitate the exchange of goods and services.