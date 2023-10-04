Hospital In India's Maharashtra Records 18 Deaths In 24 Hours

(MENAFN- Famagusta Gazette) At least 18 deaths were recorded at a state-run hospital in India's western state of Maharashtra during the past 24 hours, local media reported on Tuesday.

The deaths were reported at the Government Medical College and Hospital in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district, about 326 km east of Mumbai, the capital city of Maharashtra.

Eighteen deaths were recorded at the Government Medical College and Hospital in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar between 8:00 a.m. local time on Oct. 2 and 8:00 a.m. local time on Oct. 3, according to the hospital medical superintendent.

The fresh deaths were reported day after 24 patients, including 12 newborns died at another state-run hospital in the state's Nanded district. On Tuesday, seven more deaths were reported at the hospital, taking the toll to 31.

The local government in Maharashtra has ordered a high-level probe into the deaths at the hospital in Nanded.

In August this year, 18 deaths were reported in 24 hours at a civic hospital in the state's Thane district. ■

Famagusta Gazette





