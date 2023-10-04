Interview: Viking Cruises Eyes Expansion In Chinese Market, Senior Executive Says

(MENAFN- Famagusta Gazette) Demand for Chinese outbound cruise tours is strong and these services have tremendous potential, a senior executive of Viking Cruises, one of the world's leading cruise operators, told Xinhua.

Brendan Tansey, managing director of Viking Cruises China, said in a recent written interview that his company is optimistic about the Chinese market and plans to increase its investments there.

Early this year, Viking Cruises became the first cruise company to resume outbound European river cruise operations for Chinese tourists, he said.

The“Rhine Charm Journey” route set sail on June 1. Several of the company's cruises scheduled for this year are fully booked or close to fully booked, including those covering the Mid-Autumn Festival and National Day holidays. Demand for Danube River cruises from Chinese tourists is also strong, he said.

“Next year, the company will invest in two new river cruisers, which means that four ships will serve the Chinese market,” he said.

Tansey said Viking Cruises will launch European ocean cruise projects specifically for Chinese consumers, expanding its itinerary offerings to regions like the Mediterranean.

“The company has developed ambitious investment plans for the Chinese market, making continued development in China one of its most important future growth strategies,” he said.

As the Chinese outbound travel market continues to grow, Chinese consumers are increasingly focused on quality, which presents an opportunity for the development of high-quality travel products for Chinese tourists, he said. ■

