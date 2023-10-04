Sultan Al Qasimi Rewards Sharjah Clubs With AED30 Mln

SHARJAH, 3rd October, 2023 (WAM) -- His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, directed the disbursement of AED30 million as a reward to the clubs of the Emirate of Sharjah. His Highness's directive was announced through the "Direct Line" programme, which is broadcast on Sharjah Radio and Television.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.