Egypt's First Factory For Mobile Accessories Opens In SCZONE

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) The Suez Canal Economic Zone (SCZONE) witnessed the opening of the Silicon Valley factory and the Infinix brand production line on Tuesday, in the industrial zone in Sokhna. The factory, which is the first of its kind in Egypt, the Middle East, and Africa, specializes in manufacturing wearable mobile phone accessories, such as smartwatches and Bluetooth headsets.

The opening ceremony was attended by Walid Gamal El-Din, Chairperson of the SCZONE, Walid Youssef, Vice President of the Authority for the Southern Region, and Abdel Moneim Al-Khawaga, Chairperson of the Silicon Valley factory for electronic industries.

The factory, which was built on an area of 1,350 square meters, operates three production lines for mobile accessories, with a production capacity of 3,000 pieces per day for one production line. The total investment of the factory is EGP 25m, and it employs 65 Egyptian workers trained in the latest manufacturing techniques. The factory aims to provide more than 150 job opportunities in future production stages.

The factory manufactures all accessories for the Chinese company Transsion Holding, which is one of the largest global companies in mobile phone manufacturing and accessories, and the market leader on the African continent. Infinix, one of the brands of Transsion Holding, had previously announced that it would continue to manufacture its products in Egypt within the framework of the President of the Republic's initiative to localize the electronics industry in Egypt,“Egypt Manufactures Electronics.”

The head of SCZONE expressed his happiness at the opening of the Infinix brand production line in the Silicon Valley factory, which is a new achievement of cooperation between SCZONE and the industrial developer“TEDA – Egypt”, whose investments in the region amounted to more than $2bn.

He stressed that the technological industries are of great importance within the Authority's plans to localize its industries, especially since the location of the economic zone makes it a center for African markets. He added that the infrastructure equipped with the highest standards in the industrial areas and ports is one of the most important investment incentives. He also pointed out that the small industries sector receives great attention from the Authority because it is a promising industrial sector and is consistent with the economic policies of the Egyptian state in recent times.

The Silicon Valley factory has obtained international quality certificates, ISO 9001 and 45001, and is built on the latest technological systems and equipped with the latest testing and quality equipment to bring Egyptian products to the global level. The Silicon Valley factory also produces accessories for the Chinese companies G-Tide, Infinix, Oarimo, and Itel, as well as UniTronics brand products, owned by Uni Group, which owns the factory.