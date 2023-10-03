Tashkent Hosts International Conference On Cybersecurity

(MENAFN- AzerNews) A large-scale International Conference on Cybersecurity –“The
Importance of Cybersecurity in the Digital World: Approaches,
Challenges” takes place in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, on October 3-4, Azernews reports, citing Kabar.
The event is organized by the Cyber Security Center of the
Republic of Uzbekistan with the support of the British company
DIALOGUE.
The platform will bring together more than 260 participants from
foreign countries and representatives of government agencies in the
IT sector.
The meeting takes place at the Hilton Tashkent City hotel.
The conference will cover the main issues of cybersecurity:
vision of the future development of cyber threats, the latest
technological solutions and innovations in protection, and security
of critical assets.
At the event, experts will deliver speeches, analyze exciting
cases, and discuss the latest digital attacks and ways to counter
them.
The planned joint event will provide a platform for regional and
international government cybersecurity centers and commercial
communities to meet, establish international partnerships, and
discuss market trends in the industry.
As part of the international conference, a solemn award ceremony
will be held to award the winners of the first cyber defense
exercises held in Tashkent – Cyberkent 2023.
