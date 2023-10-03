Sanitas Launches New Collagen + Elastin Face Cream And Collagen + Elastin Eye Cream

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The Leaders in Skincare Technology and Innovation Expand Their Breakthrough Collection

BOULDER, Colo., Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

Sanitas is excited to continue pioneering new advancements within the skincare industry with the launch of the Collagen + Elastin Face Cream and Collagen + Elastin Eye Cream .

As one of the nation's premier developers of clinical skin care and one of the first to enter the vegan collagen market with topicals, Sanitas prides itself on leading the industry in innovation and formulating revolutionary products that not only work as promised, but exceed customer expectations. The new face and eye creams will round out Sanitas' successful collagen and elastin collection – which launched in September of 2022 with the

Collagen + Elastin Recovery Mask

and

Collagen + Elastin Recovery Serum – and will be available for purchase on October 3, 2023.

Utilizing the unique vegan collagen and elastin from the existing collection, the Sanitas R and D team layered in a trio of plant-based retinol alternatives, time-tested peptides and protective botanical antioxidants that when combined, boast visible, clinically proven results within 28 days of use.

"For us, formulating a product is a delicate balance between art and science, and we don't follow trends," says Lisa Crary, CEO and owner of Sanitas. "We traditionally stick to ingredients that have been time tested and proven to work (think vitamin C and AHAs) but the visible results we've seen with our version of collagen and elastin have put them on par with the gold standard ingredients we've come to trust. They've now become a staple in our line, and the results speak for themselves."

About the Collagen + Elastin Face Cream

A clinically proven wrinkle fighting cream that helps rid the skin of worn out cells and provides a mega dose of rich hydration. Gentle enough for even sensitive skin types, it supports the skin's natural resilience and leaves it looking noticeably firmer, smoother, brighter and less red. Time-tested peptides, blended with vegan collagens and elastin, help lift and firm the appearance of sagging skin, while a pair of calming and protective botanical antioxidants helps minimize the appearance of redness and lock in moisture.



Up to 93% improvement in UV spots†

Up to 58% improvement in texture† Up to 44% improvement in red areas†

About the Collagen + Elastin Eye Cream

A moisture intense eye cream that reduces the appearance of wrinkles and crow's feet, visibly firms the under eye and upper lid areas and lessens the look of dark circles and puffiness. Perfect for even sensitive eyes. A synergistic blend of vegan collagens and elastin, peptides and powerful plant-based ingredients fuels this targeted eye treatment to address and minimize the appearance of the five signs of aging in the eye area: under eye wrinkles, crow's feet, dark circles, bagginess and dehydration.



Up to 77% improvement in eye wrinkles†

94% said they noticed an improvement in moisturization† 73% said it improved under eye firmness†

These two new products are dermatologist approved, safe for sensitive and sensitized skin, include

retinol-alternatives that are suitable for all skin types and can be incorporated into a daily skincare routine.

Both products will be available to purchase online at

Sanitas-Skincare , with the Collagen + Elastin Face Cream retailing for $115.00 and the Collagen + Elastin Eye Cream retailing for $90.00.

For more information on Sanitas, please visit

Sanitas-Skincare and follow on Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook

@Sanitas_Skincare .

About Sanitas Skincare:

Sanitas is a female-led team of eco-conscious, clean beauty experts that researches, develops, formulates, and packages all of their own products from start to finish. The Boulder, Colorado based company is backed by decades of ongoing scientific research, award-winning formulas, and bio-intelligent ingredients that generate both rapid and long-term results. The brand brings progressive innovation and unprecedented performance to clinical skincare and product formulations through conscious environmental practices, uncompromised quality control and an overarching mission to bring the highest qualities to all they do.

For press inquiries or more information, please contact

Anne Merrill Jones

[email protected]

†28-day study with 33 panelists using Collagen + Elastin Eye Cream and Collagen + Elastin Face Cream twice daily

SOURCE Sanitas