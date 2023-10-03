Iraq Achieves Highest Oil Revenues Since August 2022

(MENAFN- Iraq Business News)
By John Lee.
Iraq's Ministry of Oil has announced preliminary oil exports for September:
Total exports of crude oil: 103,143,199 barrels. Revenues from crude oil exports: $9.494 billion, the highest since August 2022 . Oil fields in central and southern Iraq accounted for 102,220,441 barrels of crude oil exports. Exports from Kirkuk through the port of Ceyhan have been suspended . Oil exports to Jordan by truck were 449,423 barrels. Exports from Qayyarah were 473,335 barrels. Average daily crude oil exports: 3.438 milllion barrels pre day, slightly up from 3.423 million bpd in August . Average price per barrel: $92.05.
August's export figures can be viewed here.
(Source: Ministry of Oil)
