NEQSOL Holding Collaborates With Infosec IQ To Elevate Employees' Cybersecurity Awareness

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) NEQSOL Holding announces a strategic partnership with Infosec
IQ, a leading cybersecurity education and awareness solutions
provider. This collaboration aims to strengthen the cybersecurity
readiness of NEQSOL Holding's workforce by improving their
awareness and understanding of cybersecurity threats and best
practices.
As part of this strategic partnership, Infosec IQ will provide
cutting-edge cybersecurity awareness training programs covering a
broad spectrum of critical topics, including enhancing password
security and safeguarding sensitive data. This initiative will
empower employees with the necessary knowledge and skills to
effectively identify and respond to cybersecurity threats.
"In today's modern digital landscape, cybersecurity has emerged
as a top priority. It is an ever-evolving and increasingly complex
field, posing significant risks to organizations worldwide. As a
global organization with diverse business interests across various
industries, safeguarding our digital assets and securing our
operations hold paramount significance at NEQSOL Holding. We have
great confidence that our partnership with Infosec IQ will enable
us to bolster our cybersecurity defenses by educating and
empowering our staff. This collaboration represents a significant
milestone in enhancing our organization's overall cybersecurity
resilience," said Imran Ahmadzada, Head of NEQSOL Holding
Azerbaijan office.
For further information about Infosec IQ and their cybersecurity
awareness solutions, please visit .
NEQSOL Holding is a diversified group of companies operating in
more than ten countries across the energy, telecommunications,
hi-tech, and construction industries.
MENAFN03102023000187011040ID1107179495
