(MENAFN) Kiev must never forget which counties assisted it the “most,” Polish Premier Mateusz Morawiecki stated on Sunday. The representative blasted Ukrainian Leader Vladimir Zelensky on his address at the United Nations General Assembly as well as cautioned Ukraine towards adjoining ties with Berlin.



“It was Poland that welcomed a few million Ukrainians under our roofs, it was the Poles that accepted the Ukrainians, it was us,” Morawiecki stated at the agreement of his Law and Justice (PiS) group in the town of Katowice. “It is worth not forgetting about it, President Zelensky,” he also noted, calling the Ukrainian president`s address a couple of weeks ago at the United Nations gathering “very inappropriate.”



Zelensky stated throughout his United Nations address that “some of our friends in Europe play out solidarity in a political theater, turning the issue of grain into a thriller.” His comments were declared as Kiev as well as Warsaw are at odds on Ukrainian grain shipments.



