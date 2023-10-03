'Qatar, Turkiye To Further Boost Bilateral Trade'

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Deepak John | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar and Turkiye enjoy bilateral ties in several fields. The trade volume between the two countries reached $2 in last year and hope it will keep growing, Minister of Trade of the Republic of Turkiye, H E Dr. Omer Bolat said during a press conference held yesterday

The event was organised by the Embassy of Turkiye in Doha as part of Turkiye's participation in Expo Doha 2023. It was also attended by Ambassador of Turkiye to Qatar, H E Dr. Mustafa Goksu and other officials and dignitaries.

Dr. Bolat said,“We are continuing our efforts to further advance the bilateral trade volume which reached to $2 2022 and we will further increase this year and next year hopefully. We are happy that there are more than 700 Turkish companies in Qatar and 220 Qatari companies in Turkiye. Our exports increased by 30.7 percent to $1 in 2022, while our imports decreased by 8.6 percent to $773m.”

Qatari companies, with $9 in direct investments in Turkiye since 2002, demonstrate the importance of investment relations between our countries.“We believe that Turkiye and Qatar can further expand mutual investments in sectors such as tourism, banking and financial services, renewable energy, transportation, environmental protection, information technologies, construction, and consultancy,” he added.

Through the Qatar General Trade Delegation program, which we will inaugurate today,“we believe that we will significantly boost our relations with Qatar by bringing our exporters together with Qatari counterparts.

Dr. Bolat indicated that the trade partnership agreement between the two countries will enter into force at the end of 2023, after the leadership of the two countries ratifies it, pointing to the importance of this agreement in raising the level of trade and economic relations between the two countries. He explained that the value of Qatari investment in Turkiye reached around $10bn, which confirms the confidence of Qatari investors in the economic and investment environment in Turkiye.

Qatar has achieved huge and significant successes over the past few years and has become a key player internationally. It has been able to efficiently organises international tournaments and events. The Minister said,“We attach great importance to enhancing our trade relations and economic cooperation with Qatar, with whom we have deep-rooted friendship bonds. We are confident that Qatar, just like it did during the FIFA World Cup 2022, will successfully host the Expo.”

During the press conference, the Turkish Trade Minister expressed his gratitude to Qatar for its great solidarity with the Turkish people as a result of the devastating earthquake that occurred in February.

The Turkish Trade Minister said that the Horticultural Expo 2023 Doha, under the theme“Green Desert, Better Environment,” embodies important meanings and connotations as the world today suffers from drought and climate change that affects millions of people around the world, which confirms the need to raise the level of awareness of global environmental issues and promote positive behaviors towards the environment and its preservation.

He indicated that the Turkish pavilion at the exhibition will present multiple solutions for renewable energy projects and environmental protection in which more than 150 Turkish businessmen are participating.

“With our participation in Expo 2023 Doha, we aim to highlight the importance we attach to policies that promote environmentally friendly and environmentally sensitive approaches to agriculture, development, and technological advancement, as well as humanity's future living in harmony with nature, by showcasing our country's biodiversity, plant cultivation richness, plant cover, natural and geographical features,” the Minister said.

Turkiye pavilion will display the cultural values and agricultural activities of the seven regions that constitute the fertile lands of our country, as well as the innovative journey of Turkish agriculture from the past to the future.