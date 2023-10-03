Qatar University Students Attend Workshop On 'Nasogastric Feeding Tube Placement'

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar University (QU) senior human nutrition students recently participated in a comprehensive workshop on 'Nasogastric Feeding Tube Placement,' marking a significant milestone in their Supervised Practice Programme.

The workshop aimed to provide students with a holistic understanding and practical skills in nasogastric feeding tube insertion, emphasising procedural proficiency, safety protocols, equipment handling, patient assessment, effective communication, and hands-on training, all within the framework of interdisciplinary collaboration and a patient-centered approach.

This initiative aligns with the competences established by the Accreditation Council for Education in Nutrition and Dietetics (ACEND), in line with the ACEND accreditation of the BSc programme.

The workshop was the result of a collaborative effort between the College of Nursing and the Department of Human Nutrition within the College of Health Sciences at QU Health.

One of the innovative elements of this educational session is the use of Objective Structured Clinical Examination (OSCE) to evaluate students' mastery of the competences taught during the workshop.

This evaluation method ensures that students not only gain theoretical knowledge but also acquire the practical skills required for nasogastric feeding tube placement.