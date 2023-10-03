'12Th Fail' Trailer OUT: Vikrant Massey Starrer To Release On THIS Date

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The trailer for Vidhu Vinod Chopra's upcoming film, "12th Fail," was unveiled today and has generated a wave of enthusiasm across the board. Devotees of Chopra's unique style of thought-provoking cinema have found the trailer to be a promising glimpse into what lies ahead.

The trailer stars Vikrant Massey in the lead role and offers glimpses of the protagonist's journey from a humble village in Chambal to the bustling hub of UPSC (Union Public Service Commission) exam preparation in Delhi's Mukherjee Nagar. Initial reactions from viewers suggest that Massey has delivered a compelling performance, coupled with a striking physical transformation. The ensemble cast adds to the film's intrigue, and punchy dialogues stand out as one of its highlights. The trailer is set to the stirring anthem #Restart, promising a roller-coaster ride of emotions.

"12th Fail" draws its inspiration from a real story and delves into the relentless struggles faced by countless students who aspire to crack the challenging UPSC entrance exam. However, the film goes beyond this singular exam, encouraging audiences not to lose hope in the face of failures and to persevere.

Speaking about the film, Vidhu Vinod Chopra expressed his thoughts, saying, "In today's world, I wanted to narrate a tale of hope, a story of unwavering determination. '12th Fail' encapsulates all of that and more. I've experienced laughter, tears, and moments of joy while making this film. I firmly believe that this movie will resonate universally when it hits the theaters."

Shariq Patel, Chief Business Officer (CBO) at Zee Studios, shared his excitement, stating, "We are thrilled to collaborate with Vidhu Vinod Chopra. This film truly captures the highs and lows of student life, spotlighting the resilience and strength of these young individuals. It's a celebration of the indomitable spirit of our youth as they conquer challenges."

"12th Fail," directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, is scheduled to premiere worldwide on October 27th in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada, promising a compelling cinematic experience for audiences.