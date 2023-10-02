Regional Authorities Show Aftermath Of Russian Attack On Residential Areas Of Kherson

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Kherson Regional Military Administration has shared a video of the consequences of Russian attack on the residential areas in the city of Kherson.

The relevant video was posted by Kherson Regional Military Administration Head Oleksandr Prokudin on Facebook , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“Another Russian terror... The occupiers again opened fire on the residential areas of Kherson,” the report states.

The video shows the residential houses damaged and destroyed. A local woman recalls how she managed to untie her dog during the enemy shelling and saw fire as the projectiles reached the target.

A reminder that, following Russia's overnight attack on Kherson, two girls, aged 12 and 13, were injured and taken to hospital. Their mother, 39, received medical aid at the scene.

Video: Oleksandr Prokudin , Facebook

Photo: General Prosecutor's Office