NEPRA Approves Electricity Price Hike After Federal Government's Nod

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has announced its decision to raise electricity prices following approval from the federal government.

NEPRA had previously granted approval for a quarterly adjustment, entailing an increase of Rs 3.28 paise per unit in electricity costs.

Subsequently, with the green light from the federal government, NEPRA has released an official notification regarding the electricity price hike.

As per the NEPRA notification, consumers will be required to make additional payments over a six-month period, spanning from October 2023 to March 2024.

The notification further specifies that the quarterly adjustment increase will be applicable to all customers.

