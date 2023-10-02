Amir Leads Farewell To UAE President

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani led the farewell of the President of the sisterly United Arab Emirates Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, upon his departure, along with the accompanying delegation on Monday, after concluding a visit to the country to attend the opening ceremony of the International Horticultural Expo 2023 Doha.

The UAE President was also seen off at the Doha International Airport by His Highness the Personal Representative of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al-Thani.

HE the Chief of the Amiri Diwan Sheikh Saoud bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani and HE the Ambassador of the UAE to Qatar Sheikh Zayed bin Khalifa bin Sultan bin Shakhboot Al Nahyan were also present at the farewell.

