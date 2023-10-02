Time Management To Meditation: 7 Tips To Improve Mental Focus

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Enhanced focus can help in performing better in workplace and increase productivity. Here are 7 tips to improve mental focus.

Work in intervals of 25-30 minutes. Take small break in between to avoid burnout and improve focus.

Make a list of tasks that you have to take care of. Prioritizing those tasks which are most important will help in staying focused.

This may include turning off the phone, avoiding futile conversations and finding a quiet workplace to improve focus.

Keep your working desk clean. If you are working on laptop/computer organise files and folders properly to stay focused.

Define your overall objectives and divide them in small achievable goals. This will help you avoid procrastination and improve focus.

Maintain a healthy lifestyle by exercising daily, eating well and having a good sleep. A healthy body and mind is crucial for concentration.

Do meditation for 5 to 10 minutes daily in which you focus on your breath. Meditation can help in improving concentration.