LONG BEACH, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- BWISE Solutions , a certified SAP Business One partner is thrilled to announce its upcoming webinar titled: "World-Class ERP for Small to Midsize Enterprise: SAP Business One – an Introductory Overview", another of BWISE 's webinar series,“The Road to Excellence”.In today's fast-paced and ever-changing business environment, SMEs require agile and powerful solutions to stay competitive. BWISE Solutions believes SAP Business One is the answer to this need. The webinar aims to provide business owners, executives, and IT professionals with a comprehensive introduction to SAP Business One.The webinar is scheduled to take place on October 5th from 11 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. PT.During this webinar, BWISE's ERP and logistics experts will delve into the key benefits and functionalities of SAP Business One and how it can streamline key processes, gain greater control of their business, and make decisions based on real-time information. Participants will discover how this unique combination enables them to streamline their distribution operations, eliminate manual processes, and enhance overall efficiency.Webinar Details:- Date: October 5, 2023- Time: 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. (Pacific time zone)- Duration: 1 Hour- Platform: ZoomTopics Covered in the Webinar Include:- Financial management- Sales and customer management- Purchasing and procurement- Inventory and distribution- Reporting and analytics.Speakers:- Mady LessingMarketing Director at BWISE, with over 20 years of expertise in ERP, Strategic Marketing, Sales, and Marketing Management.- Allan LessingVice President of Sales and Operations at BWISE, with a remarkable 30+ years of experience in ERP (Enterprise Resource Planning), manufacturing, and distribution.- Kate LoinKate is APICS Certified in Production and Inventory Management (CPIM) with over 15 years of hands-on expertise in implementing, customizing, and optimizing SAP solutions for organizations across various industries.About BWISEBWISE is a versatile business management system that can be implemented across all facets of warehouse and front office operations, facilitating optimal business performance through the efficient management of tasks, operations, budgets, and productivity tracking. BWISE provides an intuitive and easy-to-use solution that requires relatively minimal setup and little IT overhead approach to allow businesses to monitor and measure performance, identify problems and opportunities, streamline operations, and improve agility in real-time. This allows organizations to make informed -decisions quickly and efficiently. BWISE also offers comprehensive reporting and analytics capabilities, allowing the identification of areas of improvement and developing strategies for long-term success.

