Eaglerider Guide Embarks On Historic 66Th Ride On Route 66

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LOS ANGELES, Oct. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The world's leading provider of motorcycle rentals and guided motorcycle tours, EagleRider announced today that one of their longest running tour guides, Richard Wynkoop, will be taking his 66th tour of the famed Route 66, riding one of the most limited and coveted Harley Davidson's on the market, the Harley-Davidson 2023 CVO Road Glide.

Wynkoop, who has worked for EagleRider since 2010, has been treating EagleRider guests to the iconic stretch of highway across America for several years. The tour, which will start in Chicago and end in Los Angeles, is over 2400 miles long (almost the width of the United States) and crosses three time zones in eight states. This tour, popular with Europeans and Americans alike for travel fans interested in seeing America on a motorcycle, stops at classic hotels, motels, gas stations, classic restaurants and landmarks that are unseen from car travel.

“Richard is one of the best tour guides EagleRider has in our history of tours,” said Shawn Fechter, EagleRider Senior VP of Brand Experience.“He represents what our tours are all about. A sense of travel that you can't get on any other mode of transportation. Richard loves this tour – and those who travel with him feel his enthusiasm for the beauty of America's famous route. He becomes friends with everyone on the tour, and with everyone that they meet with when they stop. We definitely want to celebrate this historic 66th ride.”

As did Harley Davidson, who is treating Wynkoop with one of the most limited motorcycles on the market today. Wynkoop's journey will take him through the heartland of America, highlighting the timeless charm of Route 66 and the unmatched thrill of experiencing it on the saddle of a Harley-Davidson 2023 CVO road glide, which Harley Davidson has provided especially for the occasion. This limited anniversary edition represents a rare, serialized custom bagger, adorned with exclusive features, formidable power, and distinctive aesthetics, all paying homage to 120 years of Harley-Davidson motorcycles.

“I am very much looking forward to celebrating my 66th trip on this coveted and special CVO road glide and on the route with all the family I have gained along the way over the years,” said Wynkoop of the upcoming journey.“It's how many miles I've logged, and how many friends I have made along the way, that has really blown my mind,” Wynkoop added.

“If you were making the mold for the perfect motorcycle tour guide, it would be Richard. His positive energy, enthusiasm, and passion for sharing the road, especially Route 66, with riders from around is the reason that so many of his tour participants have come back year after year to ride with him,” said Fechter.“66 trips down Route 66 is an incredible accomplishment, but to run number 66 with the same level of excitement and passion as the first trip down The Mother Road almost 14 years ago is what makes him such a special person and tour guide.”

The adventure will commence from Chicago on October 8, when Wynkoop will lead a group of avid riders on an unforgettable journey along this historic route while making history, himself. With stops in multiple cities along the way, each destination will highlight breathtaking landscapes and cultural sites from a completely unique perspective. There will be a rally prior to the group's departure in Chicago on October 7, and upon arrival in Los Angeles on October 20.

About EagleRider

EagleRider pioneered the motorcycle rental and tour business in 1992. Since then, the brand has become synonymous with motorcycle adventure worldwide. The company offers multi-brand rentals, guided and self-guided tours, and apparel as it continues to expand its reach globally. Locked storage, free parking, and free use of DOT-approved helmets are offered at most North American locations. EagleRider is the exclusive U.S. provider of rentals and tours for Harley-Davidson Motor Company.

