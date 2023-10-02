Azerbaijan And Georgia Ratifying Defense-Related Papers

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 2. Azerbaijan and Georgia are strengthening cooperation in the field
of defense, Trend reports.
At the meeting of the Milli Majlis (Parliament) of
Azerbaijan held today, the "Agreement between the Government of
Azerbaijan and the Government of Georgia on cooperation in the
field of defense" was discussed.
The agreement was signed on April 24, 2023, in Baku
and consists of a preamble and 13 articles.
The purpose of the agreement is to promote and
strengthen cooperation between the parties in the field of defense,
as well as to ensure practical activities for the implementation of
military cooperation programs adopted by the parties.
In accordance with Article 2 of the agreement, the
parties undertake to develop cooperation in such areas as military
education, training and exercises, defense and security policy,
peacekeeping and humanitarian operations, cooperation within the
framework of the NATO Partnership for Peace program, arms control
and disarmament, military legislation, logistics, civilmilitary
cooperation, cyber security in the field of defense, cooperation in
the field of cartography, military medical services, social,
sporting, and cultural events, humanitarian demining, and other
areas of mutual interest.
In accordance with Article 3 of the agreement,
cooperation between the parties is ensured through official visits
and working meetings, bilateral negotiations, consultations, the
exchange of experience, participation in trainings and educational
events, the exchange of information of mutual interest,
participation in conferences and seminars, participation in
cultural and sporting events, and other forms of joint work.
The authorized bodies for the implementation of the
agreement are the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan and the
Ministry of Defense of Georgia.
In addition, the exchange and mutual protection of
confidential information between the parties for the implementation
of this agreement is carried out in accordance with the agreement
"On mutual protection of confidential information between the
Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of
Georgia" dated October 26, 2011.
After discussion, the document was put to the vote and
approved.
