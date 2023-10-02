Azerbaijan And Georgia Ratifying Defense-Related Papers

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 2. Azerbaijan and Georgia are strengthening cooperation in the field of defense, Trend reports.

At the meeting of the Milli Majlis (Parliament) of Azerbaijan held today, the "Agreement between the Government of Azerbaijan and the Government of Georgia on cooperation in the field of defense" was discussed.

The agreement was signed on April 24, 2023, in Baku and consists of a preamble and 13 articles.

The purpose of the agreement is to promote and strengthen cooperation between the parties in the field of defense, as well as to ensure practical activities for the implementation of military cooperation programs adopted by the parties.

In accordance with Article 2 of the agreement, the parties undertake to develop cooperation in such areas as military education, training and exercises, defense and security policy, peacekeeping and humanitarian operations, cooperation within the framework of the NATO Partnership for Peace program, arms control and disarmament, military legislation, logistics, civilmilitary cooperation, cyber security in the field of defense, cooperation in the field of cartography, military medical services, social, sporting, and cultural events, humanitarian demining, and other areas of mutual interest.

In accordance with Article 3 of the agreement, cooperation between the parties is ensured through official visits and working meetings, bilateral negotiations, consultations, the exchange of experience, participation in trainings and educational events, the exchange of information of mutual interest, participation in conferences and seminars, participation in cultural and sporting events, and other forms of joint work.

The authorized bodies for the implementation of the agreement are the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Defense of Georgia.

In addition, the exchange and mutual protection of confidential information between the parties for the implementation of this agreement is carried out in accordance with the agreement "On mutual protection of confidential information between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of Georgia" dated October 26, 2011.

After discussion, the document was put to the vote and approved.