Kuwaiti Speaker Congratulates Nigerian On Nat'l Day


10/2/2023 7:11:52 AM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 2 (KUNA) -- Speaker of the National Assembly Ahmad Al-Saadoun sent on Monday cables to top lawmakers in Nigeria, congratulating them on their country's national day. (end)
