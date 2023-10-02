Kuwaiti Speaker Congratulates Nigerian On Nat'l Day

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 2 (KUNA) -- Speaker of the National Assembly Ahmad Al-Saadoun sent on Monday cables to top lawmakers in Nigeria, congratulating them on their country's national day. (end) ae.gta

