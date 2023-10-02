Four Injured In Russian Shelling Of Kherson

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Four people were injured in the Russian shelling of Kherson city. Two of them are in serious condition.

"Four people were injured as a result of the shelling of Kherson," Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, posted on Facebook .

Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Ihor Klymenko posted on Telegram that two police officers were among the victims.

"The enemy continues to pummel Kherson with artillery. During the morning shelling, KORD (Rapid Operational Response Unit) officers managed to rescue a civilian whose leg was torn off under the continuous explosions. The victim was handed over to doctors. His condition is critical," the minister said.

Russian troops resume shelling ofson - loud explosions hear





Also, according to his information, a patrol police car came under fire. The blow was so powerful that it pierced the armor. Two police officers were hospitalized. One of them is in extremely serious condition.

The fourth victim is treated by doctors. His injuries are not serious.

"Kherson is shelled every day. Police and rescuers are with people every day. At the cost of their health and sometimes their life," the minister emphasized.

As reported, the enemy fired at a transport enterprise in Kherson. According to preliminary information, two people were injured.

Photos: Telegram , Ministry of Internal Affairs/Ihor Klymenko