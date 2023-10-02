Azerbaijan Resolute To Share Its Experience Of Fast, High-Quality Construction - Official

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 2. Azerbaijan is
resolute to share its experience of fast and high-quality
construction, Assistant to the President of the Republic of
Azerbaijan - Head of the Department for Economic Affairs and
Innovative Development Policy of the Administration of the
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Shahmar Movsumov said,
Trend reports.
He made the remark, speaking about the ongoing restoration and
construction work in the liberated lands of Azerbaijan, at an event
dedicated to World Habitat Day in Baku.
"Sustainable settlements are significant for the planet. Every
small element impacts our lives. This day is very important for
Azerbaijan as well. Creating urban centers is of fundamental
importance in achieving Sustainable Development Goals," the
official noted.
"I'm confident that this event will contribute to our ongoing
cooperation in the future. World Human Habitat Day is as a beacon
for future challenges," Movsumov added.
The World Habitat Day forum is taking place as part of the Urban
Week 2023.
The forum is also attended by the Chairman of the State
Committee of Azerbaijan for Urban Planning and Architecture Anar
Guliyev, as well as other delegations from Azerbaijan and foreign
countries, government officials, and media representatives.
The goal of the forum is to promote knowledge exchange, policy
formulation, community engagement, skill development, cooperation,
and strategies for implementing sustainable urban development.
Internationally renowned experts and government officials
discuss issues related to promoting accessible and quality urban
life for all, as well as the development of sustainable cities,
themed "Sustainable urban economy: cities as drivers of development
and renaissance".
