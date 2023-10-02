Cricket World Cup 2023: Shadab Khan Names His Favourite Indian Batsman

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Mon 2 Oct 2023, 12:30 AM

Pakistan vice-captain Shadab Khan picked Indian skipper Rohit Sharma ahead of Virat Kohli as his favourite batter.

The Indian team consists of some of the best batters as well as bowlers in the world of cricket like Shubman Gill, Kl Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Kuldeep Yadav and Ravichandran Ashwin.

During a press conference when Shadab was quizzed about his favourite batter and bowler in the set-up of their arch-rival, he said: "I like Rohit Sharma very much. He is very dangerous once he gets set, and it is very difficult to dismiss him. As far as the bowler is concerned, I like Kuldeep [Yadav] since I'm a leg-spinner. He is in good form and bowls well despite flat tracks in India."

Talking about Pakistan's recent losses and setbacks, Shadab said they need to learn from mistakes.

"From a cricketing point of view, the Asia Cup didn't go well, but that's the beauty of cricket: you learn from your mistakes, and there is always an opportunity to learn and play good cricket," Shadab said.

"This is my feeling: the team that bowls well will win the World Cup. Given the conditions, it will be difficult to contain the batters and pick wickets, given the nature of flat tracks and small boundaries.

"So I feel the team that bowls well will win the tournament, and we have world-class bowlers, and as a bowling unit, if we perform well we will become champions," he said.

Pakistan will start their World Cup campaign against the Netherlands on October 6.

