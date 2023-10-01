Statement Regarding Canadian Media Guild Rejecting TVO Offer

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Toronto, ON, Oct. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, TVO Media Education Group (TVO) issues the following statement from CEO Jeffrey L. Orridge regarding Canadian Media Guild's (CMG) rejection of its final offer in the negotiation for a new collective agreement:

“I am disappointed that our CMG employees voted not to accept TVO's final offer. Unfortunately, this will serve to prolong the strike, which now enters a new and uncharted phase. The offer, if accepted, would have maintained a level of job security for CMG employees that is among the best in the industry, provided increased access to new job opportunities for production staff, and delivered a fair wage increase of 7.7% over three years (3.0%, 2.75% and 1.75%) for all CMG employees.

Throughout the negotiations, TVO has made numerous proposals and tabled progressively more generous offers in an effort to resolve the issues before us. With the vote this weekend, this chapter of the negotiations has come to an end. Although TVO has tabled its best and final monetary offer, should CMG have a non-monetary proposal regarding any issue that it feels will help us resolve this strike, TVO is ready to meet and discuss the proposal in an effort to bring our CMG employees back to work.”

CMG, which represents 74 TVO employees with roles including digital learning content producers for TVO Learn, current affair journalists writing for TVO.org, and producers on The Agenda with Steve Paikin, began legal strike action on August 21, 2023.

TVO has an FAQ available to provide answers to common questions and provide additional information around these negotiations.

TVO FAQ regarding CMG negotiations





Related Links